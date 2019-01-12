Finding the conditions before scanning



“Scanning patients with MR Conditional implants inevitably brings its own challenges,” explains Paul W. de Bruin, PhD, medical physicist in the Radiology Department at Leiden University Medical Center, the Netherlands. “It involves two steps that cost us time. The first one is figuring out exactly which implant the patient has. That could be improved by having some sort of registry to look up which implant is in the patient. The second is that it can sometimes be difficult to find the information from the implant manufacturer. For instance, when we find that a certain implant is labeled MR Conditional, it means that we can scan under certain conditions. We then have to figure out what those conditions are by going to the implant manufacturer’s website. But it’s often not straightforward to find the information. After that we need to pay special attention when we bring the patient to the scanner and when setting the sequence parameters at the scanner to remain within the condition limits throughout the exam.” These suggestions are reinforced by Mr. Brown. “The means to rapidly identify the exact device in a patient would help MR sites. A central internet-accessible repository by manufacturers of the instructions for use and MR conditions available for all their devices, including ones no longer sold, would speed things up a lot for sites.”