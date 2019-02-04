

KOYASU Neurosurgical Clinic serves patients within its neurosurgery, neurology, cardiovascular and radiology departments. It houses two Philips MRI systems, Ingenia 3.0T CX and Ingenia 3.0T. MRI operation time typically lasts 9-10 hours per day during weekdays, and 5 hours per day on Saturdays. The radiologists work remotely and receive the cases via a network.

Early in 2017, the MRI scanners were usually fully booked, and scanning often continued past the regular opening hours, leading to staff overtime. Also, the full schedule barely allowed for the accommodation of urgent patients that were referred the same day, and for whom MRI results were needed quickly. Yet, the facility prefers to have such flexibility, allowing for efficient outpatient visits that include physician consultations as well as diagnostic imaging on the same day.

This is why Dr. Hideki Koyasu, President of KOYASU Neurosurgical Clinic, was immediately interested in being among the first sites to implement Compressed SENSE, a Philips technology for up to 50% faster 2D and 3D MRI scans1