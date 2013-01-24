Philips Ventures

Philips was very open to sharing insights about medical device commercialization. This gave us the confidence to innovate our business model and growth strategy.”
Graham Randall
CEO of the start-up Noninvasix, now collaborating with Philips
In order to grow, we recognize that early stage companies need access to experts, channels, technical assets and operational support.
Our team leverages the Philips global network, connecting you with the right knowledge and expertise to accelerate your solution.
Since 2017, we have been investing in and accelerating start-ups across the world. As an active investor, we work with our portfolio companies to navigate opportunities with and through Philips, and support them with a range of in-kind services.
Our global team is made up of professionals in two complementary disciplines:
Our investment professionals seek out companies demonstrating novel approaches to addressing health delivery models and clinical needs, within our focus areas. We invest across deal stages and geographies through several vehicles, depending on the nature of the company and potential for collaboration, including: