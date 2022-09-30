Search terms

Sep 30, 2022
What can increase clinician satisfaction and boost confident decision-making?

Hospitals and health systems face many challenges:

 
  • Gaps in patient information and data silos, which hamper decision-making 
  • Making patient data accessible and alarms meaningful to readily identify at-risk patients and avoid patient deterioration
  • Time-consuming, burdensome administrative tasks, like data entry

Proactive, precise care


Solutions need to close gaps in information, automate administrative tasks and deliver actionable insights everywhere. And the flow of physiological data must adapt to changing care settings.
 
When over-extended staff have the mobility they need and still have access to data-driven, physiological insights, they can make informed clinical decisions and respond
quickly. 

 

Clinicians and health leaders want to be able to act on data to better care for patients, yet many IT systems are not equipped to give them the [TS7] insights they need to take action during critical moments. So, solutions must unite IT systems and devices, bring focus and clarity to data that provides insights and save clinicians time by automating documentation and other administrative tasks.

Caregiver for caregivers

Created by caregivers, for caregivers


As a clinically focused company embedded in acute care settings around the globe, Philips has a deep understanding of the challenges your clinicians face every day, and the solutions needed to meet them. Our partnerships are built on a genuine understanding of the clinical and operational needs facing each health provider – and their stage in the digital journey.
 
We work alongside healthcare organizations to develop open-data ecosystems that enable smooth and efficient workflows critical to understaffed care teams. These workflow solutions help enable care to happen in the most efficient settings, allowing health systems to flex and scale based on evolving needs.
 
With these partnerships, we simplify and standardize clinical workflows to help health systems:

Get critical information at the most critical times

 
  • Help care teams close information gaps and get the relevant information and actionable patient insights they need
  • Align patient data with clinical workflows
  • Provide clinically rich data and insights so care can happen in the most efficient setting, enabling health systems to flex and scale based on evolving needs

Relieve care team of unproductive and duplicative tasks

 
  • Standardize patient monitoring to eliminate data silos between lower and critical acuity care, which avoids the unproductive and duplicative tasks of redundant data entry
  • Help clinicians benefit from the advanced features built into Philips patient monitoring solutions that help automate administrative tasks and reduce
    non-actionable alarms, freeing up time to focus on patient care
  • Automate the documentation of data from virtually all medical devices connected to the patient, regardless of vendor

Help clinicians make critical decisions while on the move

 
  • Enable fast access to live clinical data – wherever they are across multiple locations, in and out of the hospital
  • Make actionable information available everywhere so clinicians always know every patient’s status, which patients need their attention and when a patient is ready to transition

Explore our medical device integration and surveillance capabilities

Explore our acute patient management capabilities

