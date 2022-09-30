Saratoga Hospital reduces patient transfers from orthopedic unit to the ICU by 63%

Sep 30, 2022 by Philips
When Diane Bartos, Administrative Director of the Intensive Care Unit at Saratoga Hospital (Saratoga Springs, New York, USA), conducted research on patient events, she identified a need for more support for nursing staff as they dealt with events, including an opportunity to use technology to reduce a patient’s likelihood of returning to the ICU.
To address that need, Saratoga Hospital teamed with Philips to implement a solution that included monitors and Philips IntelliVue Guardian Software for early detection of patient deterioration.
Since implementing Philips patient monitoring solution with automated Early Warning Scoring (EWS) in 2015, Saratoga Hospital has reduced patient transfers to the ICU by 63% and eliminated patient codes within its 20-bed orthopedic unit, which dropped from three or four codes per year to zero. Not only did the solution enhance workflow, but it also empowered nurses to make more confident care decisions and intervene quicker.
“By leveraging the Philips IntelliVue Guardian Solution and Early Warning Scoring, clinicians were able to identify and detect problematic changes in patients’ vital sign information hours before a potential adverse event could occur. This gave Saratoga’s clinicians time to intervene before a patient deteriorated and required transfer back to the ICU,” Bartos explains.
Philips IntelliVue Guardian Software automatically calculates EWS and alerts clinicians of subtle signs of deterioration in a patient’s condition. The scores are sent to the EHR via Philips IntelliBridge Enterprise, eliminating manual entry and the associated risk of error and ensuring that EHR records are timely and accurate.
It (IntelliVue Guardian Software) looks at key vital signs, and it gives a point score for each vital sign that's abnormal with a total point score. If they (nurses) need help, the ICU can help them in responding to that score and/or the charge nurse will follow up with the physicians. It's intuitive, it tells nurses what is going on and helps them to make a confident decision.”
Diane Bartos
Administrative director of the ICU at Saratoga Hospital
