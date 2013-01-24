Home
Procedural confidence and efficiency in structural heart disease treatment

 

Leverage unrivaled imaging guidance and seamless care team collaboration to enhance patient outcomes while reducing procedure time.

Providing high quality patient care and optimizing staff workloads remains a priority

 

In the treatment of structural heart disease (SHD), you are faced with increasing constraints of reimbursement models, which challenge profitability. This creates a need to optimize patient throughput and resources—but at the same time, maintaining high-quality patient care and manageable staff workloads remains a priority.

Challenges you face in treatment

Collaboration

Inefficient workflows and complex imaging protocols complicate the indispensable multidisciplinary collaboration.1

Standardization

Procedures depend on the operator’s techniques. This complicates defining a reproducible measurement and interpretation.2

Administration

Excessive workloads, inefficient work processes and adminstrative burden are some of the main drivers of burnout in the health care workforce.3
The solution you need

 

When treating patients with SHD, you need a solution that provides procedural confidence and efficiency through:  

 

  • Improved in-lab collaboration
  • Enhanced confidence in image guidance and device placement
  • Reduced variability and increased standardization

Philips procedural confidence and efficiency solutions

 

Seamless integration of hardware and software solutions offers improved in-lab communications and workflows, enhanced confidence in anatomy and device targeting and increased standardization.

HeartNavigator

Fully automated CT analysis for TAVI including sizing and optimal X-ray projection. Powerful flexible workflow for planning and guidance of any SHD procedure. Cathlab integration for automatic views and fluoroscopic fusion of planning information.
EPIQ CVxi ultrasound

The EPIQ CVxi image quality and photorealistic imaging provides enhanced visualization along with automated quantification capabilities to help optimize device placement.
EchoNavigator

Provides real-time fusion of live ultrasound and live X-ray images, to improve communication and confidence.
Azurion

Provides the ability to treat one more patient per day, reducing procedure time by 17%4, with optimized workflow options in interventional x-ray and clinical software.
Hemo X3

Brings advanced hemodynamic measurements to the cath lab. It integrated wuth the Philips intellivue X3 patient monitor to enable continuous patient monitoring before, during and after the procedure.
IntelliSpace Cardiovascular

Delivers seamless access to images and information anytime, virtually anywhere*, for the entire care team through integrated advanced analytics platform.

If your organization is struggling with one of these challenges, reach out to start a conversation.

