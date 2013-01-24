Driving healthcare’s future forward

I think the first thing that a healthcare provider needs to do is not to treat. The first thing that they need to do is to comfort patients.”
No two patients are alike. There are always going to be variations in their physiology, in their makeup, social and family background.”
Healthcare IT digitalization cannot be operated as a stand-alone entity. No man is an island. I think folks like Philips, and many, many vendors, should work together with us very closely in our transformation and digitalization effort."

Mr. Benedict Tan, Chief Digital Strategy Officer, SingHealth, Singapore
So for the patient, they are now wanting to take appointments online, to be able to connect their wearables, really to be part of this whole care journey."

Mr. Jacques Rossler, Chief Information Officer, UCL Saint-Luc, Belgium
If everything can be broken down to software, to service, pay by utility, it will help a lot of CFOs, it'll help me convince the CFOs, too, that this particular cost—how much of a patient's bill or how much of our investments—directly accrue to digitalization."

Mr. Benedict Tan, Chief Digital Strategy Officer, SingHealth, Singapore
