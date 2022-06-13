When data is scattered across the enterprise -- hidden away in workstations, modalities and various departments -- it’s more challenging for clinicians to reach the right diagnosis and provide an optimal care path. It can also mean that diagnostic studies need to be repeated if results from previous studies aren’t readily available. In addition, patients expect access to their data throughout their care journey, and so data must be able to travel with them among institutions.



It is not surprising that younger health professionals expect access to patient data that is relevant and actionable.1



When dealing with patient data, younger healthcare professionals agree that: