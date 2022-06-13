Search terms

What if the healthcare professionals had access to all relevant data so they could provide better care?

Clinicians conferring about data access to improve patient care
Technical advances, a greater number of stakeholders and the increasing availability of data present an ever-increasing challenge to provide healthcare care professionals, patients and administrators with the right information to support their tasks.

    Challenge
    Information systems that are siloed can block crossdepartmental collaboration, hampering patient-centric care and hospital operations.
    Results
    An open standards-based interoperability solution lets you bring data from multiple sources and multiple vendors together, providing the right data at the right time at the right place so that healthcare professionals are fully supported in their tasks.
    When data can come out of hiding, decisions get better

    Data and decisions
    When data is scattered across the enterprise -- hidden away in workstations, modalities and various departments -- it’s more challenging for clinicians to reach the right diagnosis and provide an optimal care path. It can also mean that diagnostic studies need to be repeated if results from previous studies aren’t readily available. In addition, patients expect access to their data throughout their care journey, and so data must be able to travel with them among institutions.

    It is not surprising that younger health professionals expect access to patient data that is relevant and actionable.1

    When dealing with patient data, younger healthcare professionals agree that:

    Access to the right data at the right time

    Doctors discussing on data
    Clinicians who rely on discrete data to manage complex disease require access to the right data at the right time to make confident treatment decisions. Philips offers ways to manage data by organizing information around clinical decisions.

    The ability to resolve data discordance by accessing data in the most useful formats supports first-time-right diagnosis and care. We work with you to turn information into actionable knowledge through the collection, structuring and efficient packaging of data around clinical decision support. Interoperable access through shared architecture, cybersecurity and serviceability allows for increased data access that supports collaboration across the institution.

    A holistic overview of the entire patient cardiovascular history in a timeline provides access to pertinent data to help cardiologists make the right diagnosis and treatment plan.
    Multidisciplinary team in a tumor board review meeting
    A multidisciplinary team orchestrator integrates diagnostic, radiology imaging, pathology, genomic, EMR or specialty informatics solutions for the rich organized patient data needed for exceptional clinical decision-making for oncology patients.
    1. The age of opportunity: empowering the next generation to transform healthcare. The Future Health Index 2020, a proprietary report commissioned by Philips.

