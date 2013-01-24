An ideal day is one in which every patient shows up on time and ready to be imaged. After all, your substantial investment in imaging equipment and a well-trained staff can’t be utilized if suddenly there is no patient there to scan.



What if you could help more patients show up on time and well prepared so that imaging exams are a positive experience for all? This article shows you how several healthcare organizations are using integrated digital communications right now to increase engagement and reduce no-shows, during COVID-19 and beyond.