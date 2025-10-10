Disclaimer

(1) See 15 more patients/day, save 8 hrs. overtime/week, and avoid approx. 28 retakes/week (compared to the previous release of DigitalDiagnost and based on 100 patients per day. Actual results in other cases may vary)

(2) Smart Collimation Thorax is limited to upright thorax with adult chest views only

(3) Standard on Premium and Pro bundle configurations – optional for Plus, Value and ER bundles

(4) Compared to not using SCT on the Radiography 7300 C, validated by 12 clinicians in a Philips’ development environment. Daily time saving calculation based on 35 adult upright chest patients per day. Results may vary. The average time saving is 8.1s

(5) Compared to previous release, UNIQUE

(6) ClearRead Bone Suppression by Riverain Technologies Freedman M et al. Improved detection of lung nodules with novel software that suppresses the rib and clavicle shadows on chest radiographs. Radiology. 2011.

(7) Compared to DigitalDiagnost Rel. 4 up to 39% less annual energy consumption, potentially saving up to 1300 kWh per year. Based on 84 patients per day. Actual results in other cases may vary. Compared to DigitalDiagnost Rel. 3 up to 70% less annual energy consumption, potentially saving up to 5132 kWh per year. Based on 84 patients per day. Actual results in other cases may vary.

(8) Compared to its predecessor system DigitalDiagnost Rel. 4 with similar configuration