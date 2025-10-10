Radiography 7300 C
Ceiling-mounted digital radiography solution
Fast throughput and diagnostic confidence are not mutually exclusive. The versatile Philips Radiography 7300 C digital radiography system allows you to achieve both. You can comfortably see more patients per day(1), reduce time-consuming retakes, and focus more closely on your patients. Smart Workflow, powerful productivity features, and automated examination technologies help assure rapid availability of high quality digital images for more confident diagnoses.

Features
Save time with Smart Workflow
Smart Collimation Thorax uses an AI-assisted collimation algorithm to automatically adjust detector height and propose collimation for each upright adult chest X-ray patient based on data from a 3D camera (3). By reducing exam time up to 35 seconds, it saves 20 minutes daily for your medical team (4).
Ease the positioning process with overlays
The 3D camera in the Eleva Tube Head enables virtual overlays which eases the positioning process for the radiographer while also facilitating precise results with features such as AEC Visualization and on-screen collimation. AEC Visualization showcases the AEC chambers via overlays, allowing the radiographer to choose them from the Eleva Tube head as well as the Eleva Workspot.
Enhance your diagnostic confidence
Radiography 7300 C offers tools to help you improve your ability to provide a confident diagnosis. Philips UNIQUE 2 image processing uses next generation image processing software designed to provide superb images of all anatomical areas. UNIQUE 2 provides flexibility to increase image contrast, reduces background glow and significantly improves the homogeneity of the background area through noise reduction. (5)
Specifications
  • Eleva Tube Head
    Full color LCD touch display width
    30.7 cm (12.1")
    Minimum viewing angle in horizontal and vertical viewing field
    +/- 80°
    Control buttons
    6 color-coded ctrl. buttons and a capacitive sensor for 3-axis brake release
    Data displayed at the Eleva Tube Head (amongst others)
    Collimation, AEC chambers, patient data, preview images, generator settings, live camera image
  • Height adjustable table
    Height adjustment
    51.5 cm to 91.5 cm (1' 8.3" to 3')
    Tabletop dimensions
    240 cm × 75 cm (7' 10.5" × 2' 5.5")
    Tabletop travel range
    longitudinal +/- 60 cm (1' 11"") transverse +/- 12 cm (4.7"")
    Max. patient load
    375 kg (826.7 lb)
  • X-ray tube assembly
    Maximum voltage
    150 kV
    Focal spot 0.6 mm
    maximum power 33 kW
    Focal spot 1.2 mm
    maximum power 100 kW
  • Eleva workspot
    Hard drive
    240 GB SSD total
    RAM storage capacity
    16 GB
    Monitor
    21.3" LCD color touch monitor
    Maximum calibrated brightness
    400 cd/m2 +/- 10 %
    CD/DVD drive
    24x CD reader/writer 8x DVD reader/writer
  • Large SkyPlate detector
    Type
    Digital Cesium Iodite flat detector
    Detector size
    35 cm × 43 cm (14" × 17")
    Active area
    34.48 cm × 42.12 cm (13.6" × 16.6")
    Image matrix size
    2,330 × 2,846 pixel
    Pixel size
    148 μm
Disclaimer
(1) See 15 more patients/day, save 8 hrs. overtime/week, and avoid approx. 28 retakes/week (compared to the previous release of DigitalDiagnost and based on 100 patients per day. Actual results in other cases may vary)
(2) Smart Collimation Thorax is limited to upright thorax with adult chest views only
(3) Standard on Premium and Pro bundle configurations – optional for Plus, Value and ER bundles
(4) Compared to not using SCT on the Radiography 7300 C, validated by 12 clinicians in a Philips’ development environment. Daily time saving calculation based on 35 adult upright chest patients per day. Results may vary. The average time saving is 8.1s
(5) Compared to previous release, UNIQUE
(6) ClearRead Bone Suppression by Riverain Technologies Freedman M et al. Improved detection of lung nodules with novel software that suppresses the rib and clavicle shadows on chest radiographs. Radiology. 2011.
(7) Compared to DigitalDiagnost Rel. 4 up to 39% less annual energy consumption, potentially saving up to 1300 kWh per year. Based on 84 patients per day. Actual results in other cases may vary. Compared to DigitalDiagnost Rel. 3 up to 70% less annual energy consumption, potentially saving up to 5132 kWh per year. Based on 84 patients per day. Actual results in other cases may vary.
(8) Compared to its predecessor system DigitalDiagnost Rel. 4 with similar configuration