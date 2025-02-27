VSM Premium Roll Stand 989803206541

Philips light-duty roll stand. Includes four casters with integrated brakes, steering handle with cable hooks, green removable handle wrap, removable see-through storage bin and a device mounting plate for the EarlyVue VS30 vital signs monitor.
Philips EarlyVue VS30 vital signs monitor unleashes the power of automated Early Warning Scoring (EWS) to help you quickly pinpoint subtle signs of patient deterioration, and confidently deliver proactive care. Early detection, intelligent intervention.
Disclaimer
Products may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.