Esprit Backup Battery

Esprit

Backup Battery

You can order a backup battery to upgrade your ventilator. A fully charged battery provides approximately 30 minutes of ventilator operation, depending on ventilator settings.

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Esprit
Package Weight
  • 8.717 kg
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

