Test Lung, Hard Sided Ventillator Testing

Test Lung, Hard Sided

Ventillator Testing

A test lung is required for ventilator testing. 1-liter capacity.

Specifications

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.3175 kg

Documentation

User manual (1)

User manual

  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

