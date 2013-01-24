Home
The DC power supply charges the internal battery. If you are using the universal stand, also order a brick holder 1004829. Available in USA and Japan only.

Specifications

Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Use with Philips Equipment
  • BiPAP Focus
Package Weight
  • 1.293 kg
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

