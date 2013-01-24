Home
Oxygen Sensor Kit Sensor

Oxygen Sensor Kit Non-Japan

Sensor

Includes the following: Oxygen sensor 1001454 (989805611611), Tee, Oxygen sensor 1020380 (453561509031), 160-1000-03 (453561506081).

Specifications

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/kit
Packaging
  • Oxygen sensor 1001454 (989805611611),
  • Tee,
  • Oxygen sensor 1020380 (453561509031),
  • 160-1000-03 (453561506081)
Use with Philips Equipment
  • All ventilators except Japanese
Package Weight
  • 0.150 kg
