PerforMax/AF531 Detachable Mask/circuit connector

PerforMax/AF531 Elbow, EE, Leak 2

Detachable Mask/circuit connector

Entrainment elbow for single-limb circuits

Specifications

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Respironics BiPAP devices
Use with Philips Supplies
  • PerforMax, AF531 Masks
Package Weight
  • 0.0227 kg
