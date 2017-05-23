Key benefits: Pediatric to adult extra large size fits most patients. Perimeter facial contact supports comfort and simplifies fitting. The clear, unobstructed view of the PerforMax total face mask may help reduce patient claustrophobia. Compatible with a leak 2 entrainment elbow (EE), standard elbow (SE), and bronchoscopy elbow (BE).
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Type
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Package Weight
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|Patient Application
|
|Application Site
|
|Headgear
|