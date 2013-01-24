Home
Two-Point Headgear with chin strap NIV Mask

Two-Point Headgear with chin strap

NIV Mask

This package of 5 Philips two-point headgear with chin strap features hook and loop grab tabs to allow quick, easy removal and adjustment of headgear.

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 5/pack
Patient Application
  • Adult (one size)
Use with Philips Supplies
  • AP111
Package Weight
  • 0.999 kg
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

