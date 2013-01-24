Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

PerforMax Single-use Mask NIV Mask

PerforMax Single-use Mask SE, Extra Large

NIV Mask

Find similar products

Key benefits: Available for adult and pediatric patients (7 years or older and <gt/> 20kg). Perimeter facial contact increases comfort and simplifies fitting. The clear, unobstructed view provided by the PerforMax total face mask may help reduce the feeling of claustrophobia. Compatible with a leak 2 entrainment elbow (EE), standard elbow (SE), and bronchoscopy elbow (BE).

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Ventilation
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Dual limb circuit
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Esprit, V200
Product Type
  • NIV Mask
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.999 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1/each
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Ventilation NIV Mask
Ventilation NIV Mask
Application Site
  • Full Face
Patient Application
  • Adult
Headgear
  • Four-point
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand