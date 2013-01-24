Home
HIS / EMR DB9 to DB25 Modem Cable Assemb Serial communication cables

HIS / EMR DB9 to DB25 Modem Cable Assemb V680/V60

Serial communication cables

HIS (Hospital Information System)/ EMR DB9 to DB25 Modem Cable Assembly. Length 3 m (9.8 ft).

Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Use with Philips Equipment
  • All V60 ventilators.
Package Weight
  • 0.0680 kg
