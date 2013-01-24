Home
Oxygen Manifold/Transport Kit

Oxygen

Manifold/Transport Kit

Allows the user to easily transition from wall oxygen to tank oxygen sources without interruption. For DISS male O2 fitting, with green hoses.

Specifications

Product details
Use with Philips Equipment
  • All V60 ventilators.
Package Weight
  • 2.268 kg

