Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
Yes
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M8102A, M8105A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M1001B, M1002B, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863077
Product Category
ECG
Product Type
Electrode
CE Certified
No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
1.160 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
3 per pack, 1 case = 100 packs = 300 electrodes per case
Minimum Shelf Life
6 months
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile