Disposable cloth, solid-gel electrodes with pre-attached 46 cm (18") non-shielded, radiolucent carbon leads. Silver/silver chloride (Ag/AgCl) sensor, repositionable. Neonatal and pediatric monitoring, cloth, AAMI, 7/8" x 7/8" (22mm x 22mm), non-invasive patient monitor supplies and accessories

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M8102A, M8105A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M1001B, M1002B, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863077
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Electrode
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • No
Package Weight
  • 1.134
Packaging Unit
  • 3 per pack, 1 case = 100 packs = 300 electrodes per case
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 6 months
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
ECG Electrode
ECG Electrode
Material
  • Foam
Patient Application
  • Neonatal; Child
Gel-Type
  • Solid
Electrode Size
  • 30 mm x 45 mm (1.2'' x 1.8'')
Electrode Shape
  • Rectangle
Electrode Connector Type
  • Preattached leadwire
See all specifications
