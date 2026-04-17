Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
860335, 860338, 860302, 860303, 860304, 860321, 860322, 860366, 867039, 867040, 867041, M1012A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
Cardiac Output
Product Type
Temperature Probe
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
.200 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1 box = 1 probe
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
M1643A