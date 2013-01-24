Home
PN831 Mask Single-use

PN831 Mask Softcap Replacement Headgear

Single-use

The Softcap headgear distributes pressure evenly over a large surface area for mask stability and comfort.

Specifications

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Patient Application
  • Pediatric
Use with Philips Equipment
  • PN831
Package Weight
  • 0.0091 kg
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

