High performance snap pre-gelled foam

Electrode

High performance, snap style. Silver/silver chloride (Ag/AgCl) sensor. Shelf Life: at least 3 months. 65mm x 28mm (2-1/2" x 1-1/8"). Elec, disp diag 1000/cs pre-gelled; SS

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860286, 860287, 860288, 860290, 77025A, 77030A, 77035A, M1700A, M1701A, M1702A, 860284
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Electrode
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 3.048 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 300
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
ECG Electrode
ECG Electrode
Patient Application
  • Adult
Electrode Size
  • 65 mm x 28 mm (2.6" x 1.1")
Electrode Shape
  • Rectangle
Electrode Connector Type
  • Snap, Grabber
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

