Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

MRx NiBP Calibration Kit Accessories

MRx NiBP Calibration Kit

Accessories

Find similar products

HeartStart MRx NiBP Calibration Kit is designed for hospital and EMS customers with direct access to biomedical engineering capabilities. The Calibration Kit contains a NiBP aneroid gauge, PLAST tube assembly, 1.5m adult pressure interconnect cable, easy care cuff, two adult hoses, bulb and valve kit and a Y cuff adapter for two hose cuffs. Additional components of each kit contain instructional aids including a Calibration DVD and a printed HeartStart MRx NiBP Calibration Instruction manual to assist in maintaining the HeartStart MRx

Contact us

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand