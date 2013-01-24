Enrich your understanding of complex cardiovascular procedures with Philips Allura Xper FD10/10 biplane X-ray system. Special features and protocols for interventional cardiology, pediatric cardiology, or electrophysiology are provided.
For immediate assitance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.
Philips Singapore Call: 1800-7445477
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Dedicated procedure settings reduce x-ray dose.
Save time and reduce X-ray dose with the system’s dedicated settings for pediatric and electrophysiology examinations. They automatically apply key parameters at the touch of a button, and can reduce X-ray radiation exposure for staff and patients significantly.
Reduced contrast media dose
Reduced contrast media usage benefits pediatric patients
The biplane system delivers twice the information with a single contrast injection, a critical factor for pediatric patients. Besides reducing the need for additional exams, this helps improve visualization of congenital heart disease.
XperCT
XperCT for CT-like imaging in the lab
XperCT provides CT-like imaging in the interventional suite that enables clinicians to assess soft tissue, bone structure and other body structures before, during or after an interventional procedure.
Allura 3D-RA
Allura 3D-RA deepens understanding
Philips Allura 3D-RA generates extensive 3D visualization of pathologies from a single rotational angiography run in a few seconds. Used with the unique whole-body coverage of Philips Allura FD systems, it can cover any anatomy including cerebral, abdominal and peripheral areas. Additional features compensate for patient movement and ensure high contrast resolution for all applications.
Philips next generation dynamic Flat Detector with Xres increases image contrast and sharpness, while reducing noise. It delivers outstanding image quality for coronary angiography studies in both the frontal and lateral plane.
Xper Settings
Xper Settings to streamline procedures
Xper, for X-ray personalized, lets each user customize system functions to match their workflow and procedures. This simplifies complex positioning movements during endovascular surgery
Allura 3D-CA
Allura 3D-CA for clear insight into tortuous vasculature
Philips Allura 3D Coronary Angiography (3D-CA) is a powerful interventional tool for coronary imaging. It may help prevent misrepresentations of lesions and bifurcations by minimizing foreshortened views of the coronary vessel tree.
