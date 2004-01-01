Search terms

CT Protocol Manager*

Manage and standardize protocols

CT Protocol Manager allows you to manage and standardize CT scanner protocols without interrupting workflow. This central protocol repository allows for remote viewing, editing, distributing and approving protocols in connected scanners.

View CT protocols
Access CT scanner protocols remotely from the CT Protocol Manager application.

Edit CT protocols
Edit the scanner protocols using CT Protocol Manager without interrupting the scanner workflow.

Distribute CT protocols
Share protocols from the CT Protocol Manager central repository with connected Philips CT scanners.

Synchronize CT protocols
Review protocols generated at the CT scanner and either accept changes or send protocols for revision through CT Protocol Manager.

Edit CT protocols
Edit the scanner protocols using CT Protocol Manager without interrupting the scanner workflow.

Distribute CT protocols
Share protocols from the CT Protocol Manager central repository with connected Philips CT scanners.

Synchronize CT protocols
Review protocols generated at the CT scanner and either accept changes or send protocols for revision through CT Protocol Manager.

  • *This product is not commercially available for sale in the USA

