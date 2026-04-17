With SmartPath you can convert your existing Ingenia system to an Ingenia 1.5T Evolution. It enables you to boost your performance with innovative SmartWorkflow solutions that include touchless patient sensing technology, in-room guidance on patient set-up and initiation of the exam at the patient’s side. Compressed SENSE allows you to scan up to 50% faster with virtually equal image quality, in both 2D and 3D scanning and for all anatomies.¹ Your SmartPath conversion also gives you access to the latest scanning techniques for confident diagnosis.
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Patient-centered productivity with SmartWorkflow solutions
The increasing use of MR to diagnose a variety of conditions and illnesses has led to demands for greater efficiency. Too often, it seems that productivity is at odds with giving patients the time and attention they desire. SmartWorkflow provides an end-to-end workflow solution supporting a better patient and staff experience, resulting in patient-centered productivity.
Guidance at your fingertips
Increase staff confidence and speed up patient set-up through automated real-time guidance and insights on the details of the current patient study. Achieve high quality results, independent from staff’s expertise level. VitalScreen provides guidance at your staff’s fingertips.
Touchless patient sensing
Relieve your staff from the burden of positioning – and re-positioning – a respiratory belt. Positioning a belt shifts the operator’s focus from the patient to the technology at a moment when it is critical that the patient is comfortable and reassured. Enjoy optical sensing and AI² to automatically detect patient respiratory patterns. VitalEye touchless patient sensing provides a fast detection of patient’s breathing without any operator interaction
Specifications
Xtend magnet system
Magnet weight
3060 kg
Bore design
70 cm
Maximum FOV
55 cm
Typical homogeneity at 45 cm DSV
≤ 0.9 ppm
HeliumSave technology
Yes (Zero boil-off)
Cryogen boil-off rate under regular scanning conditions