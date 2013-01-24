Home
DynaCAD Lung is a vendor neutral Computer-Aided Detection (CAD) system that provides a robust set of automated tools for radiologists to analyze multi-slice CT exams of the chest. With flexible report templates and automated image registration, DynaCAD Lung helps facilitate synchronous display and navigation of multiple patient exams for initial review and easy follow-up comparison of current and prior study findings.

Server Specifications
Operating System
  • Windows Server 2008, 2012, and 2016
Database management
  • PostGresSQL
Processor
  • Intel 4-cores or higher
Hard drive capacity
  • 1.5 TB
DICOM services supported
  • DICOM store, DICOM Query/Retrieve
Memory
  • 16 GB RAM
Digital Archiving capacity
  • Local, DVD, DICOM Network
Client
Operating System
  • Windows 7 (64 bit) and Windows 10 (64 bit)
Processor
  • Intel 4-cores or higher
Hard drive capacity
  • 10 GB
Memory
  • 8 GB RAM
Monitor
  • Two (2) 22” 1680x1050 (landscape recommended)
Graphics
  • OpenGL Compatible (version 2.0 and above), 512MB PCIe card
  • * Requires version 2.5, 3.0 or 3.5 with the Data Integration Feature. PowerScribe® is a registered trademark of Nuance Communications, Inc. All rights reserved.
  • DynaCAD Lung is Manufactured by MeVis Medical Solutions AG
  • Product not available for sale in all countries. Please contact your sales representative to ascertain availability in your country.

