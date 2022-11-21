5300 series Premium compact ultrasound system

Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5300 series brings full functionality and supports quick, confident decision making, wherever you are. Designed for the many different clinical environments in general imaging, point-of-care, and obstetrics and gynecology, the Philips Ultrasound 5300 model offers a feature-rich core and a versatile range of diagnostic solutions - all built into a highly mobile, cleanable, easy-to-use system. The Compact 5300 series won an iF Design Award and Red Dot Product Design Award in 2021 for its easy mobility.