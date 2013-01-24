EPIQ 5 features our most powerful architecture ever applied to ultrasound imaging - touching all aspects of acoustic acquisition and processing, allowing you to truly experience ultrasound’s evolution to a more definitive modality.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Anatomical Intelligence for Breast
TrueVue advanced 3D display
MaxVue high definition display
Advanced workflow for superb ergonomics, amazing mobility
Anatomical Intelligence turns images into answers
Tablet-like touch interface for easier navigation
PureWave – the power to image technically difficult patients
Amazing mobility helps you do studies everywhere
Library quiet for small examination rooms
iSCAN for automatic image optimization
Excellent ergonomics may help reduce repetitive stress injuries
Multimodality DICOM is integrated for easy reviewing
