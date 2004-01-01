Philips Allura Xper FD10 Circular Edition X-ray system is factory refurbished to like-new condition. This advanced system offers high resolution imaging to support minimally invasive cardiac surgery & cardiovascular procedures.
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition - IGT
Refurbishment process
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
Philips next generation dynamic Flat Detector provides excellent image quality at a low patient X-ray dose. The complete imaging pipeline is valuable for diagnostic cardiovascular and minimally invasive cardiac procedures. It provides high quality images of small anatomical details and objects to enhance confidence during procedures.
Xper multi-modality
Xper multi-modality integration broadens your view
Philips deep level of cath lab integration creates a fluid workflow. Next to the essential needs of dicom integration it brings together advanced image acquisition and visualization tools, multimodality access, hemodaynamic monitoring, and integrated reporting. This reduces date entry and provides access to case information when and where it’s needed.
Allura 3D-CA
Allura 3D-CA for clear insight into tortuous vasculature
Philips Allura 3D Coronary Angiography (3D-CA) is a powerful interventional tool for coronary imaging. It may help prevent misrepresentations of lesions and bifurcations by reducing foreshortened views of the coronary vessel tree.
Efficient dose
Efficient dose management
Cardiac and vascular interventions often involve extended fluoroscopy times and a high number of radiographic images. DoseWise is our integrated system-wide approach to X-ray dose management that lets you choose the most appropriate image quality for your application. The result is efficient dose management for patients and staff during procedures.
BodyGuard patient protection
BodyGuard patient protection to avoid delays
Philips exclusive BodyGuard patient protection mechanism enables the use of high rotation and angulation speeds. It uses capacitive sensing to determine the location of the patient or other objects and prevent collision, while allowing stand positioning at speeds of up to 25° per second. BodyGuard may help prevent time-consuming delays.
Refurbishment process
Xper multi-modality integration broadens your view
Philips deep level of cath lab integration creates a fluid workflow. Next to the essential needs of dicom integration it brings together advanced image acquisition and visualization tools, multimodality access, hemodaynamic monitoring, and integrated reporting. This reduces date entry and provides access to case information when and where it’s needed.
Allura 3D-CA for clear insight into tortuous vasculature
Philips Allura 3D Coronary Angiography (3D-CA) is a powerful interventional tool for coronary imaging. It may help prevent misrepresentations of lesions and bifurcations by reducing foreshortened views of the coronary vessel tree.
Efficient dose management
Cardiac and vascular interventions often involve extended fluoroscopy times and a high number of radiographic images. DoseWise is our integrated system-wide approach to X-ray dose management that lets you choose the most appropriate image quality for your application. The result is efficient dose management for patients and staff during procedures.
BodyGuard patient protection to avoid delays
Philips exclusive BodyGuard patient protection mechanism enables the use of high rotation and angulation speeds. It uses capacitive sensing to determine the location of the patient or other objects and prevent collision, while allowing stand positioning at speeds of up to 25° per second. BodyGuard may help prevent time-consuming delays.
* Average cost savings compared to the purchase price of a similar new Philips system. Pricing depends on modality, product type, configuration, and other factors.
