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MR monitoring
Pediatric Disposable Cannula
Pediatric Disposable Cannula
MR Patient Care
MR monitoring
Pediatric Disposable Cannula
MR Patient Care
MR monitoring
Single patient use. ETCO2 sampling only.
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Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
1 each
Disposable or reusable
Single Use
Patient Application
Pediatric
Shelf Life
3 years
Use with Philips Equipment
866185 (Expression MR400)
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non Sterile
Latex-free
Yes
Package Weight
0.030 kg
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single Use
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Pediatric. ETCO2 Nasal Sampling Cannula, female luer style connector - Philips