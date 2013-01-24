Disposable covers for Squishon mattress 

Disposable covers make it easy to use on multiple patients since you only need to change the cover and not the whole mattress when using the Squishon mattress with a new patient. The mattress provides a soft surface that is designed to help relieve pressure points, protect fragile skin and encourage proper positioning.
|Product Category
|
|Patient Application
|
|Product Type
|
|DEHP-free
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Latex-free
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|