Disposable water and chemical resistant white telemetry pouch with snaps. One size fits all. Water and chemical resistant. Product does not contain dry natural rubber or natural rubber latex that can contact humans.
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Package Weight
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|