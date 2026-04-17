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MR monitoring
Kit, Disposable Water Trap, 3160
Kit, Disposable Water Trap, 3160
MR Patient Care
MR monitoring
Kit, Disposable Water Trap, 3160
MR Patient Care
MR monitoring
For use with agent-equipped units only – Compatible with Standard-Flow Clear Sample Line 989803152661 (94018) only.
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Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
1 each
Disposable or reusable
Single Use
Use with Philips Equipment
866185 (Expression MR400)
Use with Philips Supplies
989803152661 (94018)
Latex-free
Yes
Package Weight
0.030 kg
CE Certified
Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Disposable Water Trap Kits - Philips