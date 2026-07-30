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Ultrasound
Lumify carrying case
Lumify carrying case
Lightweight case for Lumify transport
Ultrasound
Lumify carrying case
Lightweight case for Lumify transport
Ultrasound
The Lumify custom carry case is designed to be lightweight, comfortable, and cleanable so that the Lumify USB ultrasound machine easily goes where you do.
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Features
Case
Designed to fit: Transducer, USB cable, Up to 10' device, gel
Philips - Lumify Carry Case Custom Carry Case - Philips