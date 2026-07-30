Lumify USB C Transducer Cable

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Ultrasound
Lumify transducer cable
Lumify transducer cable
Detachable USB-C cable for Lumify transducers
Ultrasound
Lumify transducer cable
Detachable USB-C cable for Lumify transducers
Ultrasound
Lumify Transducer Cable
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Features
USB C Cable
The USB C Transducer Cable is detachable for easy replacement.
Cable
The USB C Transducer cable is compatible with all Lumify Portable Ultrasound Transducers
Specifications
Specifications
Length
1.75 m
It contains one Micro USB-B to USB-C transducer cable.\n - Philips