By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
5 years typical when battery is installed by install-by date
Power
12 VDC 4.2 Ah
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M3840A, M3841A, M3860A, M3861A
Product Category
Accessories
Product Type
Battery
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Disposable
Package Weight
.363
kg
Packaging Unit
1 battery
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
4 years
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
N/A
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.