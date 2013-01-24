Home
The FR3 Training Pack provides 3 simulation scenarios designed to help responders become familiar with operating the FR3. The Training Pack includes the training battery, a set of Replacement Training Pads III, an Interconnect Cable for Replacement Training Pads III, and an external manikin adapter. These reusable, optional accessories are designed for use with the FR3 for demonstration and training applications. The FR3 training battery is rechargeable using the 861394 battery charger only. Replacement training pads can be ordered separately. The interconnect cable is intended for indefinite reuse, but can be ordered separately.

Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 861388, 861389
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • AED Training Materials
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .295 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
