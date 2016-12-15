Upgrade Kit 12-15/16 leads IEC color coded for PageWriter TC 70, banana post, shielded. Consisting of 4 additional lead assy (33" (0.84m)), 6 shorting plugs, 2 lead separators, 4 banana post adapters, 6 colored clips, 6 colored rings, 4 white base rings and instructions for use. The additional lead sets come pre-assembled with the 4 white base rings and the banana post adapter. 1 kit = 1 sales unit.