DigiTrak XT Pouch

Cases, Bags & Pouches

For use with DigiTrak XT

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860322
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Accessories
Product Type
  • Cases, Bags & Pouches
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • No
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
