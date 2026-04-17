Adult disposable radiolucent 5 IEC

Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1001A, M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863077, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
Yes
Product Category
ECG
Product Type
Electrode
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
2.180 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
sold in boxes of 60 pouches (one lead set per pouch)
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
24 months unopened