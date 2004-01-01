Search terms

Mobile CL Extension Air Hose 1m

Air Hose

Mobile CL Extension Air Hose 1m. used with the IntelliVue CL NBP Pod. Quantity 1 air hose.

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 865216
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • NIBP
Product Type
  • Air Hose
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.100 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 air hose per pouch
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • Mobile CL NIBP Cuffs
NIBP Air Hose
NIBP Air Hose
Air Hose Length
  • 1.0 m (3.3')
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

