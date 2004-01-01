Long Wide ECG 2.0 Cable AAMI

Formerly referred to as Advanced Filter ECG Cable. AAMI compliant. Designed to minimize the gradient artifact on the ECG trace. Cable length: 37.8 in (96.01 cm). Recommended to pair with the 989803179041 Multiple Patch ECG Electrodes (25).
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Patient Application
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Supplies
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Latex-free
|
|Package Weight
|
|CE Certified
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Patient Application
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Supplies
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Latex-free
|
|Package Weight
|
|CE Certified
|
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.