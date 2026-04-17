Long Wide ECG 2.0 Cable AAMI

Formerly referred to as Advanced Filter ECG Cable. AAMI compliant.
Designed to minimize the gradient artifact on the ECG trace. Cable length: 37.8 in (96.01 cm).
Recommended to pair with the 989803179041 Multiple Patch ECG
Electrodes (25).
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Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
1/each
Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Patient Application
Adult, Pediatric
Use with Philips Equipment
Expression Model MR200 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866120)
Use with Philips Supplies
989803179041
989803183661
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non Sterile
Latex-free
Yes
Package Weight
0.150 kg
CE Certified
Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.