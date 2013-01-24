Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Patient Cable ECG 6 lead Grabber Telemetry Lead Set

Patient Cable ECG 6 lead Grabber IEC, Tele

Telemetry Lead Set

Find similar products

MX40 Patient Cable consists of 6-wire ECG lead set. Grabber leads, IEC color coded. Reusable. Cable length = 85 cm (33.5"). 1 Sales unit = 1 cable.

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 865350, 865351
Product Type
  • Telemetry Lead Set
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 sales unit = 1 lead set
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • 989803172241; 989803172221
ECG Telemetry Lead Set
ECG Telemetry Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Lead Set Length
  • 85 cm (33.5")
Number of Leads
  • 6
Shielded
  • Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Grabber
Color Coding
  • IEC

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand