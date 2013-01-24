This kit includes two cables, a shorter one that connects to the DC port of the MRx and a longer cable that connects to the DC power module. The circular ends of these cables are connected to allow the MRx batteries to be charged by the DC power module. The shorter cable is equipped with a cap to plug the end of the cable when not in use.
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|