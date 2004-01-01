Masimo rainbow SET™ SpO2 accessories Adapter cable

Philips adapter cable for Masimo rainbow SET™ pulse oximetry helps to overcome the challenges of low perfusion and motion artifact that limit conventional pulse oximetry. This straight connector adapter cable is for use with rainbow and M-LNCS SpO2 Sensors. Masimo part number 3342. Note: Use only with Masimo rainbow™ enabled-monitors.